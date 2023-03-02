Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Berenberg Bank raised their price target on the stock from GBX 470 to GBX 490. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dalata Hotel Group traded as high as GBX 384.71 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 384.71 ($4.64), with a volume of 519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 360.50 ($4.35).

The company has a market cap of £803.45 million, a PE ratio of 1,365.79 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.46, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 333.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 298.55.

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants and bars; Club Vitae health and fitness clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee outlets in hotels.

