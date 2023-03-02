DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,240 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.8% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 92,050 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 24.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,857,000 after purchasing an additional 318,997 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 185.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,217,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,504,000 after purchasing an additional 791,358 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.2% during the third quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 24,386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9,134.7% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 146,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 144,968 shares in the last quarter. 98.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $55.32.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 24.35% and a positive return on equity of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%.

A number of research analysts have commented on XRAY shares. Barrington Research upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

