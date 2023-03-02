Destiny Pharma’s (DEST) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Destiny Pharma (LON:DEST – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Destiny Pharma Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DEST opened at GBX 32.61 ($0.39) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of £23.96 million, a P/E ratio of -464.29 and a beta of 0.33. Destiny Pharma has a twelve month low of GBX 29.20 ($0.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 70 ($0.84). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 52.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 41.63.

Get Destiny Pharma alerts:

Insider Transactions at Destiny Pharma

In other Destiny Pharma news, insider Nick Rodgers purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 34 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £6,800 ($8,205.62). Company insiders own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Destiny Pharma Company Profile

Destiny Pharma plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of infectious diseases in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in developing NTCD-M3 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides diffcile infections; XF-73 Nasal, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the prevention of post-surgical staphylococcal infection; and XF-73 Dermal that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of skin infections of antibiotic resistant bacteria.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.