Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Price Target to $15.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

Get Playa Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of PLYA stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $5.34 and a 1-year high of $9.71.

Insider Transactions at Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:PLYA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.18 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.99%. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $67,760.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,226.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Playa Hotels & Resorts news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total value of $287,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,460 shares in the company, valued at $964,990.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 10,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $67,760.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 81,768 shares in the company, valued at $519,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,647 shares of company stock valued at $907,576. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYA. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 246.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playa Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.