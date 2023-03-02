Devro (LON:DVO) Hits New 52-Week High at $328.00

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 328 ($3.96) and last traded at GBX 327.50 ($3.95), with a volume of 108239 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 328 ($3.96).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital downgraded Devro to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Devro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.28, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £548.53 million, a PE ratio of 1,926.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 311.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 242.74.

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

