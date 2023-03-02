DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) PT Lowered to $32.00 at B. Riley

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by B. Riley from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. Cowen decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on DigitalBridge Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.49 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. DigitalBridge Group has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $30.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.05.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.28%. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 489,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,350,000 after acquiring an additional 62,733 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

