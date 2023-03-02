Direct Line Insurance Group’s (DLG) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 159 ($1.92) price objective on the stock.

DLG has been the subject of several other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.05) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup cut Direct Line Insurance Group to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 278 ($3.35) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Shore Capital reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.92) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 225 ($2.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 225.60 ($2.72).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.7 %

DLG stock opened at GBX 175.95 ($2.12) on Monday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 1-year low of GBX 161.95 ($1.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 290.20 ($3.50). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 191.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 200.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 886.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

