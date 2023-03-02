DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) PT Lowered to $18.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

DISH has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DISH Network in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on DISH Network from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered DISH Network from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on DISH Network from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.93.

DISH Network Stock Performance

Shares of DISH Network stock opened at $11.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. DISH Network has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that DISH Network will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DISH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in DISH Network by 580.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network



DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

