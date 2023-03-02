Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Cut to $61.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Maxim Group began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $67.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $54.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.22, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Dominion Energy has a fifty-two week low of $54.37 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 5.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 244.95%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 85.0% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

