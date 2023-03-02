Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Acquired by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,129 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Eastman Chemical worth $7,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMN. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,546,000 after buying an additional 28,338 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $86.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $69.91 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 7.50%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eastman Chemical Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.16%.

Eastman Chemical Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

Further Reading

