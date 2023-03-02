Eaton Vance Management Acquires 7,549 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 393,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,549 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avantor were worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Avantor by 217.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Avantor in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 3,078 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $74,610.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Avantor in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Avantor to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Avantor from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Avantor stock opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $35.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 22.06%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

