Eaton Vance Management Acquires 925 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $9,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 71.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,081,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110,240 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 206.7% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,034,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,738,000 after purchasing an additional 697,281 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,182,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1,394.7% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 312,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,672,000 after purchasing an additional 291,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 86.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 571,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,197,000 after purchasing an additional 265,628 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.63 and a fifty-two week high of $77.72.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.64.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

