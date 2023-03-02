Eaton Vance Management Buys 165 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,739 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. American National Bank grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 316.7% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SHY stock opened at $80.68 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.56 and a one year high of $84.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.42.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

