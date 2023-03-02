Eaton Vance Management Buys 3,074 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,074 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.13% of Lincoln Electric worth $9,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $3,033,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 23.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 68,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,563,000 after buying an additional 12,967 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 439.4% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric by 185.4% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $1,037,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

LECO opened at $169.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.72. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.17 and a twelve month high of $176.52.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In other news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total value of $372,672.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,507 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,426.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LECO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.25.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.