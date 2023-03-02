Eaton Vance Management Buys 4,696 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.09% of Celanese worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CE. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Celanese by 88.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 164,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,340,000 after purchasing an additional 77,034 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Celanese during the second quarter worth approximately $386,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth $3,136,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 29.6% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 72,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 16,603 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Celanese by 16.7% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 8,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CE stock opened at $119.71 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.31. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $161.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.12). Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 16.12%.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Celanese from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.23.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

