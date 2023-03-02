Eaton Vance Management Buys 97,877 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 352,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 97,877 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $7,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,064 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 20.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,807,069 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,052,000 after buying an additional 2,205,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 60.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,311,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,040,000 after buying an additional 1,241,181 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 4.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,305,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $26.24 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.27 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.81. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

ORI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

