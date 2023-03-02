Eaton Vance Management Cuts Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 380,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365,645 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.11% of GFL Environmental worth $9,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 129.6% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at about $119,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 718.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GFL Environmental Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of GFL opened at $30.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.10 and a fifty-two week high of $34.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.58.
GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently commented on GFL. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.05.
GFL Environmental Profile
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GFL Environmental (GFL)
- 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Probably Not On Your Radar
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.