Eaton Vance Management Grows Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,631 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,378,877 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,205,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992,817 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after purchasing an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,503,131 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $138,912,000 after purchasing an additional 105,574 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Southwest Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $33.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 42.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 90.00%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

