Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 261,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth $53,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Aramark by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Aramark stock opened at $37.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.57%.

In other Aramark news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,961,576.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total value of $1,308,489.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Aramark from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

