Eaton Vance Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,022 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,560 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.30% of iShares Global Healthcare ETF worth $10,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IXJ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 58.2% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 805.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXJ opened at $80.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.70. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $74.50 and a one year high of $91.78.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Profile

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

