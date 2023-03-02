Eaton Vance Management Has $10.55 Million Stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,963 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,039 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.10% of Masco worth $10,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Masco during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Masco by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,197 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Masco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Masco

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $490,446.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,621.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 336,304 shares of company stock worth $18,441,787. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Price Performance

NYSE:MAS opened at $51.61 on Thursday. Masco Co. has a one year low of $42.33 and a one year high of $58.18. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.01.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is 31.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Masco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Masco to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Masco from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

