Eaton Vance Management Has $8.34 Million Stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $8,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

ZM stock opened at $69.62 on Thursday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.55 and a 1 year high of $127.37. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.86.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total transaction of $234,932.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, President Gregory Tomb sold 3,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $269,581.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,312. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.87, for a total value of $234,932.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,666 shares of company stock worth $1,962,945. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

