Eaton Vance Management Has $9.01 Million Stock Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Robert Half International by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Robert Half International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Robert Half International by 4,129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 59,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after acquiring an additional 58,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Insider Transactions at Robert Half International

Robert Half International Stock Performance

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RHI opened at $80.84 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average is $77.80. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is 31.89%.

Robert Half International declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Robert Half International Profile

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

See Also

