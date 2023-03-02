Eaton Vance Management Has $9.25 Million Stock Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.07% of Synchrony Financial worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 8,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,245.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.22 and a 12-month high of $41.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Synchrony Financial Profile

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

See Also

