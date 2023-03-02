Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,634 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,073 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $9,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 437.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 1,419.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CNH Industrial by 178.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 4,939 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in CNH Industrial during the third quarter worth $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNHI opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 1.66. CNH Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56.

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.3861 per share. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th.

A number of analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.51.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

