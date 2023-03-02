Eaton Vance Management Lowers Position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 94,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 17,675 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $8,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 18.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 8.4% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Badger Meter by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Badger Meter Stock Performance

BMI stock opened at $120.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 52.88 and a beta of 0.90. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $73.20 and a one year high of $123.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.88.

Badger Meter Dividend Announcement

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The company had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.90 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.76%. Badger Meter’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is currently 39.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.50.

Badger Meter Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serve water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products include water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

See Also

