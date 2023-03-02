Eaton Vance Management Purchases 170 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $9,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VIG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after acquiring an additional 344,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,827,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,619,000 after purchasing an additional 285,881 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,338,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,892,000 after purchasing an additional 285,220 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after purchasing an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $32,128,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $151.30 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $132.64 and a 1 year high of $165.04. The stock has a market cap of $65.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $150.66.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

