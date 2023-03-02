Eaton Vance Management Purchases 19,611 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 291,834 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 19,611 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dell Technologies by 156.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Dell Technologies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 91,938 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $3,918,397.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,613,082.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 47.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $40.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.05 and a 200 day moving average of $40.26. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $55.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.75.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Rating)

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.