Eaton Vance Management Purchases 207 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,195 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Insulet were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Insulet by 448.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at $200,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insulet news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.82, for a total transaction of $1,115,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,709,730.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet Stock Performance

Insulet stock opened at $282.48 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $320.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4,708.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $276.33.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $369.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.73 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on PODD. Wolfe Research began coverage on Insulet in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Insulet from $245.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.82.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

