Eaton Vance Management Purchases 3,760 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AVY. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 494.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $204.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $229.00 to $223.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.10.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $181.12 on Thursday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $204.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.45). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 38.05% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 816 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.99, for a total transaction of $150,135.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,666.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corp. engages in the provision of labeling and packaging materials and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Label and Graphic Materials, Retail Branding and Information Solutions, and Industrial and Healthcare Materials. The Label and Graphic Materials segment manufactures and sells Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison-brand pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials, Avery Dennison and Mactac brand graphics, and Avery Dennison brand reflective products.

