Eaton Vance Management Purchases 4,311 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 258,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in WestRock were worth $7,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WestRock during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 48.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares in the company, valued at $8,954,844.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WestRock Trading Up 1.7 %

Several research firms have recently commented on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WestRock from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Argus lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.57.

WRK stock opened at $31.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.00. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 3.80%. WestRock’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 35.03%.

WestRock Profile

(Get Rating)

WestRock Co engages in the provision of sustainable fiber-based paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of the sale of corrugated containers and other corrugated products including displays.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.