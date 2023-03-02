Eaton Vance Management Purchases 5,204 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.17% of United Bankshares worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of United Bankshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,629,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $589,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,184,000 after purchasing an additional 624,816 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 4.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,959,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,893,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,054,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Bankshares stock opened at $40.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $44.15.

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.04). United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 32.86%. The company had revenue of $338.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.25%.

A number of research firms recently commented on UBSI. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

