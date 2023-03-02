Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 65.4% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 63,515.9% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 40,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX opened at $675.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $703.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $652.44. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $494.89 and a 1 year high of $776.35.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($4.51). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 27.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $3.41 dividend. This represents a $13.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This is a boost from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.10. Equinix’s payout ratio is 177.60%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total transaction of $455,381.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,741.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Lin sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.75, for a total value of $51,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,757,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,197 shares of company stock worth $10,020,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Equinix from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Equinix from $740.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Equinix from $750.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $886.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.32.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

