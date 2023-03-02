Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,322 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $9,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,715,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,314,000 after purchasing an additional 234,158 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,723,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,539,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,244,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684,509 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,077,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,697,000 after purchasing an additional 112,404 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.4 %

SNY opened at $47.02 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $58.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Sanofi had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The firm had revenue of $10.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $1.377 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 44.52%.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.