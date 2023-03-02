Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $7,894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $227.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

