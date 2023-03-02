Eaton Vance Management Sells 14,623 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,623 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of A. O. Smith worth $7,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AOS. TheStreet downgraded A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:AOS opened at $66.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12 month low of $46.58 and a 12 month high of $71.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.30.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

Insider Transactions at A. O. Smith

In other news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total value of $826,768.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $768,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $2,776,882.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,699.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,883 shares of company stock worth $4,053,126 over the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

