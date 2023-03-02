Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,183 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.06% of Spotify Technology worth $9,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 65.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $117.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $102.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.22. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1 year low of $69.29 and a 1 year high of $160.06. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.75.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.15). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.73.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

