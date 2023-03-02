Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,684 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Eaton Vance Management cut its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,684 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.11% of Henry Schein worth $9,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSIC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Henry Schein during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 231.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Henry Schein stock opened at $77.75 on Thursday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.75 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on HSIC. StockNews.com raised Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research lowered their target price on Henry Schein from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Henry Schein from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.67.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total transaction of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.71, for a total value of $552,056.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,412 shares in the company, valued at $4,472,302.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 54,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $4,400,170.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 488,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,397 shares of company stock worth $6,190,246 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

