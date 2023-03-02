Eaton Vance Management Sells 4,873 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its holdings in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,873 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.26% of American States Water worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the third quarter valued at $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American States Water in the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 74.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AWR. UBS Group began coverage on shares of American States Water in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of American States Water from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Down 2.7 %

American States Water Dividend Announcement

American States Water stock opened at $86.91 on Thursday. American States Water has a 1-year low of $71.22 and a 1-year high of $100.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 73.61%.

American States Water Profile

