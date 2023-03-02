Eaton Vance Management Trims Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,348 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $10,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 25.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,795,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 575,165 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 82.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,268,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,328,000 after acquiring an additional 573,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 66.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 790,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,798,000 after acquiring an additional 314,816 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 69.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 752,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,980,000 after acquiring an additional 307,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the third quarter valued at $20,163,000. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI set a $110.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Loop Capital downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.52.

Teradyne Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ TER opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.07. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.81 and a 52 week high of $127.29. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $731.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $271,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,489,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,847 shares of company stock worth $7,452,053. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Teradyne

(Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, Wireless Test, and Corporate and Other. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

