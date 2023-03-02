Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.13.
Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88.
Ecolab Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.
Institutional Trading of Ecolab
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.
About Ecolab
Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ecolab (ECL)
- Jack in the Box Pops On Tasty Results, Robust Outlook
- How Low Can Lowe’s Companies Go?
- Ambarella: An AI Play In The Making
- Terran Orbital’s New $2.4 Billion Contract is a Game Changer
- Wendy’s Price Firms After Sizzling Quarter And Juicy Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.