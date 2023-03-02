Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ECL. Citigroup raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Ecolab from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ecolab from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.13.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $158.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $45.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.88.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ecolab will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 55.50%.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ECL. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Ecolab by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 1,189.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.