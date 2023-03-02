EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I Begins Coverage on Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tarena International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Tarena International Stock Down 2.9 %
NASDAQ TEDU opened at $4.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $53.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of -0.38. Tarena International has a 52 week low of $1.89 and a 52 week high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.58.
About Tarena International
Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.
