eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) versus iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Critical Survey

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) and iSign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares eGain and iSign Solutions’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eGain $97.77 million 2.52 -$2.44 million ($0.07) -109.43 iSign Solutions $1.01 million 1.60 -$1.94 million N/A N/A

iSign Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than eGain.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

eGain has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, iSign Solutions has a beta of -0.85, suggesting that its stock price is 185% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings for eGain and iSign Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score eGain 0 1 1 0 2.50 iSign Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

eGain currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.77%. Given eGain’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe eGain is more favorable than iSign Solutions.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.0% of eGain shares are held by institutional investors. 33.3% of eGain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.4% of iSign Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares eGain and iSign Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eGain -2.34% -3.94% -1.87% iSign Solutions -155.30% N/A -591.92%

Summary

eGain beats iSign Solutions on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

About iSign Solutions

iSign Solutions, Inc. is a software company. It provides digital transaction management software, enabling companies to achieve a paperless and secure workflow through electronic business processes by providing electronic signature technologies, such as handwritten, biometric, click-to-sign, signature verification, cryptography, and the use of audit trails in order to show the signer’s intent. The firm’s solutions are available both in software as a service and on-premises delivery models. Its products include signature one ceremony server, sign-it, iSign Console, iSign Enterprise, iSign Family, and the iSign toolkits. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

