Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Earns “Market Outperform” Rating from JMP Securities

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $68.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ECPG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $52.87 on Monday. Encore Capital Group has a one year low of $44.06 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The asset manager reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($4.54). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 13.91%. The business had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. Encore Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was down 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encore Capital Group will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 582.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,063,000 after purchasing an additional 399,793 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 32.0% in the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,623,000 after acquiring an additional 355,260 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 721,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,125,000 after acquiring an additional 229,365 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $10,468,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Capital Group by 84.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 385,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,084 shares during the period.

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

