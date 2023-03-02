Ergoteles LLC Sells 740,715 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Ergoteles LLC reduced its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740,715 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of M. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 24,570 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 208,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Macy’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Macy’s by 35.8% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 17,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE M opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.75.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.75%.

Several research analysts recently commented on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Macy’s from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, OTR Global raised Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Macy’s Company Profile

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

See Also

