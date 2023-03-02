Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Price Target Raised to $9.00

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Esperion Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a market cap of $459.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.21. Esperion Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.81 and a 1 year high of $8.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ESPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $18.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.77) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Esperion Therapeutics will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Esperion Therapeutics news, General Counsel Benjamin Looker sold 6,347 shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $44,429.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 64,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $451,171. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 71.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

