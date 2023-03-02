Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on EURN. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Euronav from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Euronav from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Euronav from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.84.

Euronav Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE EURN opened at $18.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57 and a beta of 0.28. Euronav has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $21.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.17.

Euronav Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Euronav

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,558 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 240.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronav by 43.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronav in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Euronav

Euronav NV engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of crude oil tankers on the international markets (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operations (FSO/FPSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

