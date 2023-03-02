Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada cut its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,607,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,547 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $53,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AQUA. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2.3% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 115,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,762,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Evoqua Water Technologies news, EVP Rodney Aulick sold 6,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $326,972.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 127,001 shares in the company, valued at $6,394,500.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $47.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.80. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12 month low of $30.44 and a 12 month high of $51.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

