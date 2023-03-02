Financial Analysis: Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS)

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) and Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Dropbox shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.1% of Dropbox shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dropbox and Thinspace Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dropbox $2.32 billion 3.21 $553.20 million $1.54 13.34 Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Dropbox has higher revenue and earnings than Thinspace Technology.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Dropbox and Thinspace Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dropbox 2 2 2 0 2.00 Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dropbox currently has a consensus price target of $26.43, indicating a potential upside of 28.61%. Given Dropbox’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Dropbox is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Dropbox has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Dropbox and Thinspace Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dropbox 23.80% -65.25% 10.89% Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Dropbox beats Thinspace Technology on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc. is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files. Its users also get access to Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place. The Dropbox Plus provides unrivaled sync along with 1 TB of space, powerful sharing features, and increased control. The Dropbox Professional allows independent workers to store, share, and track their work from one place. The Dropbox Business is designed for small to enterprise level businesses, in which users get full visibility and control over how critical work files are accessed and shared while letting team members continue to use the products. The Company was founded by Andrew W. Houston and Arash Ferdowsi in June 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

