Financial Comparison: Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Aspyra (OTCMKTS:APYI – Get Rating) and Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aspyra and Arbe Robotics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aspyra N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics $2.25 million 166.41 -$58.09 million ($0.73) -8.12

Aspyra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Arbe Robotics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aspyra N/A N/A N/A Arbe Robotics -1,163.30% -65.35% -52.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Aspyra and Arbe Robotics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aspyra and Arbe Robotics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aspyra 0 0 0 0 N/A Arbe Robotics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Arbe Robotics has a consensus price target of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 51.77%. Given Arbe Robotics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arbe Robotics is more favorable than Aspyra.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.5% of Arbe Robotics shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.9% of Aspyra shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Aspyra has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arbe Robotics has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Aspyra beats Arbe Robotics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aspyra

Aspyra, Inc. engages in the provision of healthcare products and services for laboratories and hospitals. It offers workflow solutions that include software, interfaces, hardware and professional services. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

About Arbe Robotics

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in Israel and the United States. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

